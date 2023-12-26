‘This is football, Papa’ – Getafe manager Jose Bordalas says catchphrase represents his philosophy

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has doubled down on his latest catchphrase – ‘This is football, papa’. After using ‘futbol champan’ [champagne football] to refer to his Valencia side, somewhat tongue in cheek, Bordalas has claimed that his new slogan represents his football vision too, even if it was said in a jokey manner.

During an interview with Marca, Bordalas explained the origin of the phrase, and explained why he enjoyed it so much.

“Yes, of course. Well, it’s a phrase that I mentioned at the time that I used it a lot with kids and in a relaxed atmosphere. And well, it attracted a lot of attention and the truth is that I find it very funny because I hear it in different activities, not only in football. You walk down the street or through a shopping center and people say it to you. I find it very funny and the truth is that it is a very charismatic, very good phrase.”

Bordalas was asked if he thought that the game was becoming too ‘radicalised’, with managers, players, fans and media digging trenches around their opinions or perspectives.

“That’s right, ‘This is football, papa’ (laughs). I agree. We must let everything flow more naturally, not overdo it. We are living in a moment of great exaggeration. Absolutely everything is being exaggerated, not only in football, and we can see it day by day. I mentioned it in the last meeting [with the Federation] we had with the coaches.”

“The essence of football is being lost a bit and too much impact is being given to things that are natural. For example, we are a league where, and this is not a criticism, all fouls are called, there is no rhythm of play, there is no help from almost anyone. Everything is being exaggerated. We are seeing incredible penalties being called. The coaches, in my case, before a game and during the week I have to constantly warn the players to be careful with each jump, to be careful with their hands, not to go to the ground, although these are natural things in a game, in a contact sport.”

Getafe and Bordalas have often been criticised for their ability to stop a game when it suits them, ensuring they play on the edge of legality. Yet he admitted that the rhythm of the game was being lost.

“They are exaggerating and obviously because it is being called so much, because the protagonists themselves, the players, sometimes exaggerate. And I’m not referring to the players of a particular team, but to everyone, obviously. That rhythm, that for the fan is attractive, is being lost. In order for that to happen, there needs to be turnovers, and the game cannot stop so much.”

Bordalas may not win many popularity contests with the big guns, but he is successful. His Getafe did not invest heavily over the summer, but Bordalas has taken a side that only survived on the final day of last season to eighth thus far. Not known for his aesthetics, it is impossible to argue with his results.