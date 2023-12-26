Sevilla in talks to have star player available for Athletic Club clash despite impending AFCON call-up

Sevilla’s first match after the winter break sees them take on Athletic Club at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Quique Sanchez Flores’ side will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s narrow defeat to Atletico Madrid, although they look set to be without one of their key players.

Youssef En-Nesyri will be at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco throughout January (and possibly February), and he is sure to be a crucial player for the North Africans, as he had been for Sevilla over the last few years.

En-Nesyri is due to join up with the Morocco squad before the match with Athletic, but as Estadio Deportivo have reported, discussions are ongoing about having him available for that match.

It would be a major boost for Sevilla if En-Nesyri were to be available for the match. He is sure to be a big player for Los Nervionenses in the second half of the season. For now, it remains to be seen whether Morocco will grant permission.