Sevilla have €40m deficit ahead of winter transfer window, sales could be required in January

Sevilla are one of a few La Liga clubs currently struggling with financial problems. The Andalusian giants have improved their situation over the last 12 months due to high-profile sales, among them Yassine Bounou, although there is still plenty of work to be done by Victor Orta and co.

As per Relevo, Sevilla are currently in a deficit of €40m, which they will hope to rectify between now and the end of next summer’s transfer window. Club bosses are hopeful that January could be a turning point, either because of player sales or current first teamers re-valuing themselves with good performances.

Quique Sanchez Flores’ arrival could help the latter. Last Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Granada was an excellent start to his tenure, although they succumbed to defeat at the weekend against Atletico Madrid.

The coming months will be crucial as to whether Sevilla can address their situation effectively. Work certainly needs to be done, and Sporting Director Orta will be at the forefront of it.