Real Sociedad backed to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League – “I think they are the better team”

One of the tastiest Champions League last 16 ties sees Real Sociedad take on Paris Saint-Germain. Despite having won their group ahead of Inter Milan, Benfica and RB Salzburg, Imanol Alguacil’s side have been handed one of the trickiest tests that any side could have in the competition.

However, it is a tie that La Real will relish, and club icon Asier Illaramendi, who left the club last summer after 11 years of service to the first team across two spells, believes that his former side are more than capable of defeating Luis Enrique, Kylian Mbappe and co, as per MD.

“They have a beautiful challenge against PSG, let’s see how it goes. With the level they have given in Europe, they have shown that they are capable of anything. PSG have great players, but I think La Real are a better team. The truth is that when I saw the result of the draw, the first thing I thought was that this team is capable of eliminating a great team like PSG.”

It should be two excellent clashes when Real Sociedad and PSG meet across February and March, and the Basque club should feel that they have an excellent chance of continuing their excellent Champions League campaign.