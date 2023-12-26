Real Madrid veteran’s future in doubt as contract condition emerges

Toni Kroos has the topic of much discussion in recent weeks. It comes because he will soon be entering the final six months of his contract, which expires at the end of the season. Real Madrid are desperate to retain him, although it is far from guaranteed that he will stay beyond next summer.

Kroos wants to go out on top of his game, and that is being factored in at the moment. He is open to staying at Real Madrid for at least one more season, as per Javier Herraez (via Estadio Deportivo), although he has one condition over signing a new contract.

“He’s going to think about it. He’s doing well, he’s looking forward to it. He could even return to the German national team to play in the European Championship. And if he is as he is to date, at 34 years of age, then he would still feel like a starter, which is what he wants to renew for Real Madrid. It’s his club and he wants to retire when the time comes.”

Real Madrid bosses are keen for Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde to play as much as possible, which hasn’t been possible in recent weeks due to injury. This stipulation could mean that Kroos has to walk away next summer – for now, the situation remains open.