Real Madrid to welcome back five players from injury ahead of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid have had rotten luck with injuries this season. So many first team players have been struck down with various issues, with the worst affected being Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba, who have all ruptured their anterior cruciate ligaments.

The good news for Real Madrid is that soon, they will be the only three players unavailable for selection. Dani Carvajal, Arda Guler, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Junior are all currently out, but Marca say that Carlo Ancelotti should have all five players at his disposal when Los Blancos travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

In the cases of Carvajal and Vinicius, they should both return for the first match of 2023, which sees Real Madrid take on Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu. The other three soon, barring any setbacks, be back available for the semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid in Riyadh.

Real Madrid have done very well to battle through their injury crisis without too much of an effect on results. The possibility of an almost-full strength squad could strike fear into the likes of Girona, Barcelona and Atleti.

