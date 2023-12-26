Real Madrid in the dark over future of star midfielder as January approaches

Real Madrid might have planned their season relying on Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde to hold down their midfield this season, but through injury, and for the most part performance, Toni Kroos has been one of the key elements of their side again. The German veteran has been in stellar form this season, and without him, their seven-point gap over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid is unlikely to exist.

Once again though, they are awaiting his verdict on a potential contract renewal. Last season the press in Madrid spent plenty of time speculating over whether he would renew his deal or retire, but it has gone much more under the radar this year. Carlo Ancelotti is once again lobbying Kroos to stay, and Marca say that Real Madrid would renew his deal tomorrow if they could.

Kroos wants to take his decision almost at the end of the season again though, leaving Real Madrid unable to plan around or without him. No doubt they will wait, but it is a less than ideal situation for Los Blancos. Although they have a number of quality midfielders, losing Kroos would obviously be a major blow, and none of their alternatives can boast his control of the ball or the game.

The 33-year-old has made it clear that he wants to retire at the top level, and above all does not want to leave the club as a substitute, as happened to Marcelo, and looks as if it could happen to Luka Modric this season. The fact he started the first four games on the bench this season will not help Real Madrid’s case to ensure he feels important.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images