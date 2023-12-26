Real Betis to sell 22-year-old attacker in January after in-house agreement reached

Real Betis are blessed with a plethora of effective attacking options, which would envy the vast majority of La Liga clubs. However, some of those have underperformed this season, with Luiz Henrique being the leader in this regard.

The 22-year-old had an excellent 2022-23 season with Betis, whom he joined from Fluminense back in the summer of 2022. However, he has massively struggled during the current campaign, which has seen him fall out of favour under head coach Manuel Pellegrini.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Betis officials are in agreement over Henrique’s future at the club. They want to sell him during the winter transfer window, with a loan not being enough for club bosses.

Flamengo are interested in bringing Henrique back to Brazil, although they have only floated a loan so far (which Real Betis have rejected). At this stage, remaining in Europe looks to be the most likely option, although no suitors have presented themselves in this regard.