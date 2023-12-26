Manchester City to poach second Barcelona target as breakout La Liga winger edges closer to move

Manchester City look set to snap up 17-year-old River Plate wonderkid Claudio Echeverri, despite Barcelona’s interest and Echeverri’s personal desire to move to the Blaugrana. Another of their wide targets, Savio Moreira, also looks as if he will be out of reach for the Blaugrana due to the City Football Group too.

The 19-year-old Brazilian has been involved in 9 goals this season for the joint league leaders Girona, and has started all 18 of their games so far this season. Arguably the breakout star of the season alongside with teammate Artem Dovbyk, Savio is in high demand.

On loan at Girona from Troyes, he belongs to the City Football Group, and according to Fabrizio Romano, multiple Bundesliga and Premier League clubs have offered €30m for Savio. However Manchester City are discussing a purchase for the teenager, and will look to buy him outright.

🚨🔵 Understand Manchester City are discussing internally to buy Savinho and bring him back to the club next season. 🇧🇷 Premier League and Bundesliga clubs want to approach City Group with €30m proposals. In any case, Savinho will stay at Girona until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/hRuepNvdD9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2023

This will leave Girona with no profit from any deal, and with Savio being out of reach for Barcelona. The teenage talent was reportedly one of Sporting Director Deco’s favourites to reinforce the left flank next summer. He had contacted Savio’s camp, but it appears he will have to turn his attentions elsewhere.

Girona will also have to work on finding an alternative to Savio. Nobody could have anticipated his performance this season, and without taking another point on a raw talent, Els Blanquivermells will struggle to do so. For Barcelona, they too will have to take a risk on a raw talent in order to sign someone with such a bright future, should their financial situation remain similar this summer.