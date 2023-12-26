Lille pursuing ex-Manchester United forward involved in La Liga relegation battle

Almeria are yet to win this season – the only side in the big five European leagues not to do so – but are still just about in range of a miracle to save themselves from relegation. With 20 games to go, Almeria are 10 points shy of safety. Their January transfer window could go some way to indicating whether they feel it is still possible to save themselves.

Largie Ramazani’s future may well show their intentions. According to Diario AS, Lille have settled on the ex-Manchester United forward as a potential reinforcement. Paulo Fonseca’s side have put themselves in the Champions League race in Ligue 1, and haven’t lost since September. In a bid to give themselves more depth, Ramazani is one of the options they are considering. He has 18 months left on his contract, meaning it could be a good time to sell for Almeria.

Ramazani, 22, arrived from United on a free in 2020, and helped them into La Liga. This season, like the last, his pace has been a regular threat for Almeria, and he has three goals and four assists in his 20 games, just over half of which he has started. While at times he can lack end product, three assists in one game earlier this season, that was evidence of his talent. If the Andalusians do sell Ramazani, it could well be a sign that they are already looking to build for next season.