Contract clauses make Real Madrid deal for impressive left-back more complicated

Real Madrid are tipped to go for a left-back next summer, with Alphonso Davies their top target. However Los Blancos have a buyback option next summer on Miguel Gutierrez, who has been playing brilliantly for Girona this season, and there is a line of thinking that not exercising that option would be an oversight.

The deal is not as simple as it seems. Marca say that during the January window, Real Madrid are not able to exercise their option to buy back 50% of Gutierrez’s rights for €8m. This can only be activated next summer, and their only way to block a deal for Gutierrez being done is right to offer, which gives Los Blancos a chance to match any other offer and let the player decide. This is a real possibility, with Premier League clubs being linked to the 22-year-old, the most frequent being Arsenal. He has a release clause believed to be between €35m and €40m.

In the summer they could buy him back, but due to La Liga rules, would be unable to sell him the same summer. They could loan him out, and then sell him the following market. Gutierrez will not leave Girona this winter, but if the Catalan side can close an agreement to sell him this January and keep him for the rest of the season, this would also mean Real Madrid could do little to stop a move happening. In theory he is not in their plans, Fran Garcia and Davies are the long-term strategy for the left flank, but Jose Felix Diaz also says nothing can be ruled out.

Ultimately for Girona, the most lucrative option may be to attract a significant offer for Gutierrez this January. Anything over €16m will see them make more money than if Real Madrid were to buy Gutierrez back. For Los Blancos, if they do sign the Girona full-back and loan him with a view to a sale, there is always the risk he loses value in the meantime, should they not find a prior agreement on price.