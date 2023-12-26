Celta Vigo fearing the worst as Saudi Arabia come calling for 36-year-old talisman

It has been another difficult season for Celta Vigo. Despite Rafa Benitez having taken charge of the club in the summer, the Galicians sit inside the relegation zone at the winter break, which has sparked speculation over the former Liverpool, Valencia and Real Madrid manager’s future.

Celta lost Gabri Veiga during the summer – the young midfielder was arguably their best player last season. He headed to Saudi Arabia to join Al Ahli, and another Celta player could also soon be heading to the Middle East.

Iago Aspas, club captain and talisman, was previously wanted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Fateh, and El Chiringuito (via Estadio Deportivo) say that there remains interest in the 36-year-old from the Middle East. He reportedly has a proposal worth €8-9m per year on the table ahead of a possible move in January.

At this stage, Aspas has no intention of leaving Celta Vigo. He intends to at least see out the rest of the season, during which he aims to help them get out of relegation trouble. It could be that there is possible movement next summer instead.