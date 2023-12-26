Celta Vigo appoint new Director of Football, working on three January deals

Celta Vigo are trying to battle their way out of the bottom three in 2024, and while things have not been disastrous, there is certainly a perspective that change is needed. Hence Sporting Advisor and transfer guru Luis Campos left the club last week.

Campos had not brought the degree of expertise they had hoped, with the likes of Anastasios Douvikas and Williot Swedberg yet to make the grade as two of their more expensive signings, even if Jorgen Strand Larsen looks a smart deal.

He left the club, and while former Manchester United, Juventus and current Olympique Marseille scout Javier Ribalta had been rumoured to take over, it is Marco Garces that has been appointed. Formerly employed by Liverpool and United, their new Director of Football has done the same job for Los Angeles FC and Pachuca most recently, signing Gareth Bale for the former.

In the meantime, Relevo report that Celta are already working on a central midfield signing for this January, which is considered their top priority. Should they have the funds available, they will then go after a central defender to cover the absence of Joseph Aidoo, who is likely to miss the rest of the season, after an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

🚨💣 El Granada CF estaría en negociaciones con el RC Celta para la llegada de Agustín Marchesin al conjunto andaluz 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nH4bdtEWUT — CeltaNoticias (@CeltaNoticias10) December 26, 2023

Celta Noticias also say that goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin could be headed the other way. The Argentine goalkeeper missed a number of months with his own long-term injury, but with Vicente Guaita having come in and made the number one spot his own, they could look to move on. Granada are reportedly interested in giving Raul Fernandez and Andre Ferreira competition in the second half of the season.