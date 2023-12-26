Bayer Leverkusen eyeing up move for impressive former Real Madrid starlet

During the summer, Sergio Arribas departed Real Madrid in favour of a move to fellow La Liga side Almeria. The 22-year-old was off the back of an excellent campaign with Castilla, and he has started to show that form in recent weeks with the struggling Andalusian side, who have yet to win a league match this season.

If Almeria are relegated from La Liga at the end of the season, Arribas is likely to be one of those that moves on next summer. However, it could be that he departs in January, which would be a major blow to Almeria’s chances of survival.

As per MD, Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are keen on Arribas, and could make a move during the winter transfer window. The Bundesliga leaders were keen on the young midfielder in the summer before he joined Almeria, and they could now pounce on their La Liga struggles.

Arribas would be an excellent addition for Leverkusen, although he is likely to get more regular first team football at Almeria, which is invaluable at this stage of his career.