Barcelona miss out on Brazilian wonderkid target as Paris Saint-Germain agree €22m deal

Barcelona are expected to enter the market next summer for a new holding midfielder. Oriol Romeu has underperformed since arriving from Girona, which has meant that he has struggled for any playing time over the last few months.

A younger alternative is wanted, someone that can grow into being Barcelona’s lone pivot for many years to come. One of the leading candidates to fill this void has been Gabriel Moscardo, with Sporting Director Deco a big fan of the 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder.

However, Barcelona won’t be signing Moscardo, as Fabrizio Romano has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal to sign the teenager. They will pay €20m to Corinthians, with €2m worth of add-ons also included.

🚨🔴🔵 Gabriel Moscardo to PSG, here we go! Understand verbal agreement with Corinthians has been reached for €20m fixed fee. Package also includes €2m add-ons. Moscardo will travel to Paris as soon as clubs sign the formal agreement. 🇧🇷 Beraldo & Moscardo to PSG, done. pic.twitter.com/ClYaPPXRh4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2023

Unfortunately for Barcelona, they are unable to compete with the likes of PSG due to their ongoing financial problems. Their pivot search goes on, and the list of players they can sign is not overly long.