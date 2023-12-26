Barcelona could sell Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United target “if necessary” next summer

Due to their ongoing financial situation, Barcelona will almost certainly have to sell players over the next 12 months. Next summer is the likely time for this to happen, and a fair few names have been touted as possible departees.

Eric Garcia is one, with the 22-year-old having had an excellent season on loan at Girona, while another defender that could leave is Alejandro Balde, who has struggled for regular minutes in recent weeks.

As per Sport, Balde’s agent Jorge Mendes has told Barcelona that Balde could leave the club “if necessary”, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all said to be interested in signing the left-back.

However, Barcelona rate Balde incredibly highly, so he is unlikely to be made available for transfer unless absolutely necessary. Furthermore, his release clause in an eye-watering €1bn, so interested clubs would be unable to make a move unless the Catalans give the okay.