Antoine Griezmann wants to hold new contract talks with Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has been in sparkling form for Atletico Madrid this season. Across 24 appearances in all competitions, he has amassed 16 goals, and over the course of 2023, he has levelled up to become the talisman for Diego Simeone’s side.

Griezmann returned to Atleti for a second spell last season, having arrived from Barcelona. He agreed a deal until 2026 upon his arrival, and he took a significant pay cut too. However, despite having another two-and-a-half-years on his deal, the Frenchman is keen to open talks over a new contract, as per Marca.

Griezmann earns significantly less than what his squad status suggests. Saul Niguez and Marcos Llorente, two players with much less significance than the 32-year-old, are on similar wages, although it’s unlikely that a wage rise will be on the cards due to the club’s ongoing financial problems.

For now, Atletico Madrid’s priority is to agree a new deal with Koke Resurreccion, whose contract is up at the end of the season. Griezmann’s time could come, but it probably won’t be for some time yet.