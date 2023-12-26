Antoine Griezmann slammed by son of Atletico Madrid legend – “My father lived and breathed it, but he didn’t”

Having scored twice against Getafe last week, Antoine Griezmann drew level with Luis Aragones Sr. as Atletico Madrid’s joint-top goalscorer of all time. This has led to comparisons between the two club legends, although for one person, there’s only one winner.

Speaking in recent days, Luis Aragones Jr. was asked about Griezmann tying his father’s record, and although the Frenchman will undoubtedly hold it on his own at such stage, he lags behind in other aspects.

“My father never backed down from anything. In terms of leadership and mental strength, he surpassed Griezmann. Griezmann still has time to mature in that aspect. He also surpassed him in Atletico sentiment. My father lived and breathed it, but Griezmann didn’t. My father showed it when he left Mallorca in the Champions League and came to Atleti in the second division to promote them to the first division. Griezmann didn’t experience it like my father. Now he’s with Atlético, but fans remember how he left for Barcelona.

“My father appeared in important matches. Griezmann lacks a bit of that. You have to prove what you’re made of in matches against Real Madrid or Barcelona. My father was decisive in important matches. It’s about determination. He was the leader in the locker room. He had much more determination. He had a strong presence. Leadership is innate, and my father was born with it. Griezmann lacks something to reach that level.”

Both Aragones Sr. and Griezmann have made significant contributions to Atletico Madrid during their respective spells at the club, and they are likely to go down as the best players to ever adorn the Rojiblanco jersey.