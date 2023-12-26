20,000 Barcelona members at risk of losing membership and season tickets in the next week

A significant portion of Barcelona‘s members could be set to miss out on the benefits, as the deadline for a club census nears.

Members, or socis, have until the end of 2023 to update their details online as part of the club’s census process, and of an estimated 144,000 members, around 13.9% are yet to do so. MD claim that the club are still waiting on 20,000 members to complete the forms.

This could have a knock-on effect for the fans, who are at risk of being unable to renew their membership card for the coming year. This would also deprive them of season tickets, or their place on waiting lists for season tickets, which notoriously can take years and even decades to get to the front of, with a one out, one in system for both Camp Nou (normally) and the Palau, the club’s basketball team.

This year membership costs adults €207 for the year, juniors cost €107, and youngsters (under-11s) are set at €51. Included in the membership is not just the right to vote in the club assemblies, but also discounts on products and tickets, as well as access to the season ticket waiting lists.