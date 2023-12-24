WATCH: Sevilla’s Sergio Ramos stars in flamenco-inspired music single

Ex-Real Madrid and Sevilla star Sergio Ramos has never been averse to the limelight, and while things have not been going well for Los Nervionenses on the pitch, it has not cowed the 37-year-old. This week musical trio Los Yakis released a new single called ‘No me contradigas’ [Don’t contradict me], and none other than Ramos had his own verse in the song.

According to Los Yakis, Ramos did not succumb to autotune, and carried off the whole flamenco-inspired song by himself – looking incredibly Andalusian in the process. Ramos was in his element, and has been a fan of the group for some time.

The group have said in the past that Ramos began liking their songs and videos on Instagram, and from their a friendship came about. Ramos has attended their gigs and been on stage with them on multiple occasions. Previously they told El Confidencial that Ramos not only sings well, but better than many artists who are making popular songs in Spain. They have also declared that they are open to doing more songs with him down the line, and when Ramos does retire, it would be no surprise to see him remain in popular culture in some shape or form.