Veteran to decide on Real Madrid future at back-end of season, club want to offer new contract

Despite being 33 years of age, Toni Kroos continues to go from strength to strength at Real Madrid. The German international has stepped up massively in the face of the club’s injury crisis, which claimed fellow midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Kroos continues to be very highly-regarded at Real Madrid, although he does clash with the club’s policy of not retaining aging players. Still, Marca say that they want to offer him another one-year contract, although at this stage, it is not clear whether the player himself wants to remain.

Kroos wants to retire from football on top of his game, rather than from a position of weakness. The latter certainly has applied this season, so there could be doubts. These could be raised further if Kroos ends up coming out of international retirement for Euro 2024, which has been rumoured in recent weeks.

For now, Kroos’ future remains open. Like last season, he will decide whether to remain at Real Madrid towards the back-end of the campaign, specifically in March/April time. It means that club bosses will be kept waiting.