Treatment of Jude Bellingham shoulder injury contributed to sacking of Real Madrid doctor

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is resting up this week, as Los Blancos are away on their Christmas break. It gives the 20-year-old a chance to better heal his shoulder injury too, which could bue key in a bid to avoid surgery.

The standard practice for many sportspeople with the same dislocated shoulder injury is to delay surgery until the end of the season provided there are no more complications, say Relevo, and most will then avoid it altogether if that remains the case. There is an increased risk of dislocation down the line though.

Bellingham had two weeks without games after he was rested against Braga, Valencia and for England duty, but this week should be of great use to him as well. He has been wearing a protective brace during games in order to keep playing.

According to the report, his injury was not dealt with in a satisfactory manner for Los Blancos. Croatian doctor Niko Mihic was dismissed during the season, with many attributing the consistent injuries of Arda Guler to that decision. Mihic popped Bellingham’s shoulder back into place during the game Bellingham injured it, which allowed him to complete their match against Rayo Vallecano. There is a feeling that it could have been dealt with more care.

The concern for both Madridistas and England fans is knowing that arguably their best player is just one aggravation away from missing either the crucial part of the season, or in the case of his national team, the Euros. Nevertheless, the longer it goes without him doing any further damage, the more confidence there will be in his shoulder.