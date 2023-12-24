Sergio Ramos rallies Sevilla ahead of 2024 return

Sergio Ramos has demanded an improvement from his Sevilla teammates at the start of 2024.

The Andalucians signed off a poor end to 2023 with a 1-0 defeat away at rivals Atletico Madrid on December 23.

The result leaves Sevilla in 15th spot in the La Liga table, with just three wins since the start of the campaign, with Quique Sanchez Flores already drafted in as Diego Alonso’s replacement.

Sevilla have already bowed out of the Champions League group stages and they will not be competing in the Europa League in 2024.

Ramos knows the team need a dramatic improvement in the months ahead to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Sevilla have been a ever present force in the Spanish top flight since 2001 and they have only spent three campaigns outside La Liga since 1975.

“It’s not the way we wanted to close out the year, but we fought until the end. Now we’re focused on working and growing in 2024. There are things to improve and we’ll do it, together.”

With La Liga paused until the start of 2024, Ramos and Flores are on a break until the end of December, before hosting Athletic Club on January 4.