Reports from England claim that Barcelona target has release clause below market value

Barcelona have long-admired Manchester City star Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s side for the last few years, although he was linked with leaving during the summer in favour of a switch to Catalonia.

Barcelona are currently unable to afford Bernardo due to their ongoing financial problems, although they are hoping to ease these in the coming months. Things could be better by the summer, at which point the 29-year-old could be back on their shortlist.

Their hopes of signing Bernardo appear to have been boosted, as The Daily Star (via Diario AS) have claimed that his release clause at Man City is just €60m. Bearing in mind that his market value (according to Transfermarkt) is €80m, this could be a bargain.

There’s no doubt that Bernardo would be an excellent addition for Barcelona, but even if this release clause information is true, they are highly unlikely to move for him any time soon.