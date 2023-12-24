Real Madrid duo spending Christmas holidays together in USA

Real Madrid’s dressing room has been as healthy as it has been in the 21st century, with a current of joyous youngsters being tillered by a core of veterans. The strength of their bond is evident though, and for a number of them, it goes beyond the pitch.

During the summer, Eduardo Camavinga was seen hanging out with Brazilian teammates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in the home city of the former, Rio de Janeiro. The French midfielder joked that he was becoming an adopted Brazilian.

The pair seem to get on well, and the injured pair are spending their holiday break in the United States together. As detailed by Diario AS, Vinicius attended an NBA game featuring Oklahoma City Thunder and the LA Lakers. Camavinga preferred to get a piece of the NFL action, and was present as the LA Rams kept their playoff hopes in tact, beating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Real Madrid went on a preseason tour to the US during the summer, and one of their bases was Los Angeles. The pair are continuing their recovery from injury training together at the LA Galaxy facilities. Both are expected to be back in full training with Real Madrid on their return, with a view to being fit for the Spanish Supercup clash against Atletico Madrid on the 10th of January.