Real Madrid

Real Madrid duo spending Christmas holidays together in USA

Real Madrid’s dressing room has been as healthy as it has been in the 21st century, with a current of joyous youngsters being tillered by a core of veterans. The strength of their bond is evident though, and for a number of them, it goes beyond the pitch.

During the summer, Eduardo Camavinga was seen hanging out with Brazilian teammates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in the home city of the former, Rio de Janeiro. The French midfielder joked that he was becoming an adopted Brazilian.

El delantero brasileño del Real Madrid, Vinicius, y el base del equipo de la NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, se saludan antes del inicio del partido.
Vinicius with Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The pair seem to get on well, and the injured pair are spending their holiday break in the United States together. As detailed by Diario AS, Vinicius attended an NBA game featuring Oklahoma City Thunder and the LA Lakers. Camavinga preferred to get a piece of the NFL action, and was present as the LA Rams kept their playoff hopes in tact, beating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Camavinga posa con la mascota de Los Angeles Rams.

Real Madrid went on a preseason tour to the US during the summer, and one of their bases was Los Angeles. The pair are continuing their recovery from injury training together at the LA Galaxy facilities. Both are expected to be back in full training with Real Madrid on their return, with a view to being fit for the Spanish Supercup clash against Atletico Madrid on the 10th of January.

Posted by

Tags Eduardo Camavinga LA Galaxy Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News