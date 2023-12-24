Real Madrid to activate Joselu purchase clause and return Kepa to Chelsea

Real Madrid face a crucial call on two loan players in 2024 with Joselu set to remain at the club next season.

Los Blancos swooped to secure a bargain move for the experienced striker ahead of the 2023/24 campaign on the back of scoring 16 La Liga goals in Catalonia last season.

Espanyol’s relegation triggered a clause in Joselu’s contract, where he could leave on loan for a fee of €500,000, with an eventual purchase option of €1.5m.

The option is not mandatory, but as per reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid are pleased with him as a Plan B attacking option.

The 33-year-old has already netted eight goals across all competitions in the first half of the campaign and he would continue as a squad player in 2024/25.

Despite positivity on Joselu’s future in Madrid, Kepa Arrizabalaga looks set to return to Chelsea at the end of the campaign, with the Spanish star struggling to wrestle his starting spot back from Andriy Lunin.

Carlo Ancelotti is ready to rotate the pair in the months ahead, with Lunin potentially moving on, as the currently injured Thibaut Courtois remains No.1.