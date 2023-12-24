New Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe studying Barcelona legend – ‘I’m learning a lot from him’

Real Madrid are likely to go after a star striker next summer, having only brought in Joselu Mato to replace Karim Benzema this season, instead relying on Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham to resolve things as a trio. Yet they already have the future of their frontline arriving, and Endrick Felipe has been taking tips from one of Madridistas’ most hated opponents.

Asked to pick out the complete forward by Marca, Endrick did hold up Benzema as the shining example, which just goes to show what a great loss he is to Los Blancos.

“Karim Benzema has all the qualities to be the perfect striker, although he is currently in Saudi Arabia, he played for Real Madrid for many years. He knows how to understand the game perfectly, he is a spectacular player in every sense. The best striker in the world for a long time. Harry Kane and Haaland have the perfect qualities to be the ideal striker you are talking about.”

He grew up looking to one of his greatest rivals for inspiration, and former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez has been up close to Endrick while playing for Gremio over the past year.

“I saw many games [of his] with Barcelona. I remember above all a goal against PSG after beating Thiago Silva and David Luiz. I have learned many things from him and he has contributed a lot to Brazilian football.”

Few fanbases will be more abundantly aware of Suarez’s talents than that of Real Madrid, having suffered at his hand on numerous occasions. Endrick will arrive in July next year once he turns 18, on a deal that will cost €40m plus €20m in variables, and if he can channel either of Benzema or Suarez into his game, he could be a nightmare for defenders. The pair are two of the most intelligent players that have played in Spain, and both defined an era for their respective clubs.