Nacho Fernandez matches Sergio Ramos Real Madrid record

Real Madrid face a defensive assessment in the coming weeks due to injuries and suspensions.

David Alaba’s season ending knee injury has only deepened the issues at the heart of the Los Blancos back line with Carlo Ancelotti expected to make a move in the January market.

The focus will be to bring an experienced player in on loan, or via short term deal, to cover for the absence of Alaba and others.

However, with Ancelotti’s charges battling across four fronts from the start of 2024, he will need as many players available as possible.

One player who is in line to miss games at the start of January is club captain Nacho Fenandez following his red card in the 1-0 win away at Alaves on December 21.

Victory in the Basque Country means Real Madrid start 2024 as La Liga leaders, but Nacho will miss at least two games, with a confirmation on his ban expected before the end of 2023.

Nacho has already served a two game suspension this season, for a red card against Girona, and he could be hit with a three game ban this time.

Two red cards in a season for Nacho is the first time a Real Madrid player has done that since Sergio Ramos’ double dismissals in 2017/18.