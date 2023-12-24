Manchester City “will make it difficult” for Barcelona to sign 29-year-old next summer

Despite the winter transfer window opening in just over a week’s time, Barcelona are already looking ahead to next summer’s market. Specifically, they are expected to push for retaining their two loan stars: Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

Felix has struggled over the last couple of months, but Barcelona remain determined to keep him around for at least one more season, with talks expected soon with Atletico Madrid over another loan deal.

In Cancelo’s case, Barcelona would be looking to sign him on a permanent basis, following an impressive few months at the club he joined in September. However, as Sport have reported, Manchester City won’t be as flexible as Atleti when it comes to agreeing a deal.

Man City will only allow Cancelo to leave permanently, and they will demand in excess of €30m in order to approve the sale. While this may be a bargain, Barcelona’s ongoing financial problems mean that they could have trouble with agreeing to the European champions’ demands.

Barcelona should be doing everything to retain Cancelo’s services, and there’s no doubt that this will end up being the case. However, more difficult negotiations could be in store over the coming months.