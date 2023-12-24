Kylian Mbappe won’t be joining Real Madrid in January as Paris Saint-Germain agreement reached

In a week’s time, Kylian Mbappe is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club, meaning that Paris Saint-Germain can no longer prevent him from leaving. However, the situation remains completely open, with currently a 50/50 chance that he could stay or depart.

Real Madrid remain very interested in Mbappe, although they want the 24-year-old to make the first move towards joining, rather than the club pushing to agree terms. Still, there could be movement on this from starting from next month.

However, one thing for certain is that Mbappe won’t be leaving PSG in January. As per Sport, both player and club have come to an agreement that he won’t force an exit during the winter transfer window, which gives the French champions a chance of convincing him to sign a new contract.

It will be very interesting to see how Mbappe’s situation plays out over the coming months. Real Madrid will be worried about a repeat of last year, when he U-turned on joining before extending his stay at PSG. The same could well happen in 2024.