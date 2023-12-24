Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Manchester United links with La Liga star – “I haven’t heard anything”

Manchester United are expected to move for a striker during the winter transfer window, and earlier this week, they were linked with Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan international has been on good form this season despite Los Nervionenses’ struggles, and he would be an excellent addition to the Premier League side’s forward line.

Sevilla are one of several La Liga clubs battling with financial issues, so they would not stand in En-Nesyri’s way, provided that their asking price was met. However, at least for the time being, he looks set to stay, as Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside that he isn’t aware of interest from Man United.

“I haven’t heard anything regarding a Man United move for Youssef En-Nesyri as of now. Names I’ve mentioned in the past are Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner because I’m aware that Man United spoke to their representatives.”

Sevilla will be desperate to retain En-Nesyri until the summer at least, given his importance in Quique Sanchez Flores’ side. However, interest from other clubs may well come in January as a result of his impressive form.