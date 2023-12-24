Barcelona uncertainty on Brazilian wonderkid could block transfer

Barcelona face an important decision on their transfer interest in Brazilian rising star Estevao Willian in 2024.

The 16-year-old, nicknamed Messinho, has continued to generate huge attention in his native Brazil, after making his first team debut with Palmeiras at the end of 2023.

The teenager has previously admitted to his desire to play for Barcelona in future, however, the chances of an imminent offer from Catalonia look slim.

Barcelona are still balancing a delicate financial situation and Estevao currently has a €60m release clause

Barcelona are not the only team interested in the Franca-born forward and they could eventually be forced out of the race.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, four teams from across Europe are willing to pay the clause, to secure a deal as soon as possible.

However, he would not be able to complete any European transfer until 2025, due to rules over signing before his 18th birthday.

Palmeiras want to resolve his future in 2024 with the club previously adopting a rapid approach to Endrick Felipe’s move to Real Madrid.