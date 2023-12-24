Barcelona star gives assessment of head coach Xavi Hernandez – “He makes us self-critical”

Much has been said about Xavi Hernandez and his Barcelona players over the last few weeks, following a disappointing run of form. The Catalans have only one once in their last four matches, and that came on Wednesday, courtesy of a very unconvincing 3-2 victory over bottom side Almeria.

Pressure has been building on Xavi, but at this stage, he retains the full support of the Barcelona hierarchy. His players also continue to back him too, and speaking to MD, Fermin Lopez – who Xavi has promoted to the first team this season – gave his assessment of the 43-year-old head coach.

“He’s always very positive. He makes us self-critical, above all, but always with positivity, to look forward, correct and continue on our path. He kicks in when he has to, when he’s playing.”

Fermin has been feeling the effects of the increased scrutiny on the team in recent weeks, and he identified this as the worst aspect of being a Barcelona player.

“There is really more pressure than at the other clubs, both internally and externally but well, you have to know how to handle those things and be focused on your football and work.”

Barcelona, Fermin included, will hope to break out of their poor run when football returns after the winter break, starting with their trip to Gran Canaria to take on Las Palmas on the 4th of January.

Image via LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images