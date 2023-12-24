Barcelona speak to Saudi Arabian agent over moving star player with asking price in mind

Barcelona’s league title win last season would not have been possible without their star striker Robert Lewandowski, and their goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the back. This season neither have managed to hit those heights, but the drop off in the Polish striker has sparked concerns his decline might be more permanent. The latest is that Barcelona are exploring their exit routes with Lewandowski.

According to Sport, the growing dissatisfaction with Lewandowski’s performances have led some at the club to believe a summer exit might be best, with the leader of their attack losing his ‘untouchable’ status in the squad. The striker himself seems content in Barcelona, and without his green light, Barcelona will have to plough ahead with him.

Recently Barcelona spoke to a Saudi Arabian agent, through an intermediary, about sounding out Lewandowski for a summer move in 2024. Last summer Lewandowski was offered a bumper €150m contract, but Saudi Arabia were met with a firm no. Barcelona would be looking for €30m for Lewandowski, but with his salary increasing again next season, would accept €20m.

There have been conflicting reports emerging about Lewandowski in recent weeks, with others stating that Lewandowski will be at Barcelona until at least 2025. While Barcelona may be open to losing Lewandowski, they risk hurting their relationship with the striker if a deal does not get done, as was the case with Frenkie de Jong two summers ago.