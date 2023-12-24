Barcelona January midfield recruit will be replacement for stuttering signing

Barcelona will pursue a midfielder in January – that much has been confirmed by President Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez. But their options and the profile they are looking for are less certain. While Laporta signalled that they were looking for an Edgar Davids style signing, but the reality is that it will be a deeper midfielder.

That is the information that MD are working with, saying that their primary intention is to reinforce with a pivot. Oriol Romeu came in as a cost-effective solution in the summer, but Xavi has reportedly lost faith in the veteran, and wants the club to give him an alternative. Romeu would not necessarily leave the club if that did arrive, but Xavi wants a replacement that has character and confidence bringing the ball out, and is also comfortable shutting down oppposition attacks.

🚨 André is considered an interesting player, but he's not a priority at the moment. @ffpolo pic.twitter.com/RunysqhrTP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 24, 2023

Clearly, the issue is that finding that player within their budget is a long way from easy. Either they had full faith in Romeu, and have changed their mind in less than six months, or that profile was not on the market at the price they wanted last summer. Unless they have a larger budget, or there has been a change in someone’s situation, they could run into problems finding what they want.