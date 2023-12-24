Barcelona facing stiff competition from Manchester City for 22-year-old Brazilian star

Barcelona are interested in signing a new midfielder in January, as cover for the stricken Gavi, who won’t play again this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Spain back in November. A loan deal is wanted, although depending on their financial situation, they may have to wait until next summer.

A pivot is wanted by Sporting Director Deco, and one player that has been linked with Barcelona this week is Fluminense’s Andre. The 22-year-old is off the back of an excellent season, which has seen him attract interest from Premier League sides Liverpool and Fulham.

Barcelona see Andre as a very good option to strengthen in defensive midfield, although they are facing stiff competition if they do indeed try to sign him. As well as Liverpool and Fulham, MD say that Manchester City have also joined the race.

Andre faced Man City during Friday’s Club World Cup final, and Pep Guardiola was clearly impressed with the young pivot. If they do try for him, it would be a big blow to Barcelona’s chances of pulling off a deal.