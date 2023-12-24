Atletico Madrid star reacts to Sergio Ramos controversy – “It’s unfortunate to have to clarify this”

Atletico Madrid signed off 2023 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sevilla at the Civitas Metropolitano, a result that put Diego Simeone’s side above Barcelona and into third place in La Liga.

Marcos Llorente came off the bench to score the only goal of the game, and he used a photo of the goal as part of his post-match message on X (formerly known as Twitter). This brought criticism from supporters of Sevilla and Real Madrid, as Sergio Ramos was present in the photo used, with many saw as a “troll”.

Felices fiestas a todos😜❤️🥳 pic.twitter.com/WBGxXn4CKQ — Marcos Llorente (@marcosllorente) December 23, 2023

Llorente would later clarify that he did not intend to use the photo this way.

“It is best to stick to the facts. A photo of the goal, the only one he had, and a Merry Christmas message on Christmas Eve. Honestly, there is no more conversation possible. I have never made fun of a colleague.

“(I’m) happy with the victory and with disconnecting for a few days. It’s unfortunate to have to clarify this, but that’s the way the world goes. Again, happy holidays to everyone.”

Lo mejor es ceñirse a los hechos. Una foto del gol, la única que tenía, y un mensaje de feliz Navidad en víspera de Nochebuena. Sinceramente, no hay más conversación posible. Nunca me he burlado de un compañero de profesión. (1/2) — Marcos Llorente (@marcosllorente) December 23, 2023

It’s unlikely that Llorente will worry himself with this situation much longer. He will just be delighted with having helped Atletico Madrid end 2023 on a high.