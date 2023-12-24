Atletico Madrid to block second Joao Felix Barcelona loan

Barcelona are set to be frustrated in their attempt to bring Joao Felix back to the club on loan in the 2024/25 season.

La Blaugrana completed an agreement to sign Felix on a season long loan from Atletico Madrid on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Los Rojiblancos confirmed their decision to extend Felix’s contract, prior to the move, as they remain openminded on his long term place in Madrid.

The Portugal international has shown flashes of his capabilities in Catalonia, but he remains short on consistency, with a split camp in Barcelona over retaining him.

A report from Diario Sport, claimed Barcelona will make an initial offer to bring Felix back on loan next summer, with a possible purchase clause included for 2025.

However, despite Barcelona’s need for a flexible financial solution to the situation, the latest update from Relevo claims Atletico will reject any straightforward loan bid put forward.

Atletico could be open to a loan, with a €15m loan fee and a mandatory purchase option, but they will not accept any further extensions from Barcelona.