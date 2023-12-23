UEFA to decide on Barcelona’s potential Champions League ban in February

Barcelona could face an anxious start to 2024 amid growing reports of a possible UEFA penalty for alleged financial rule breaks.

The Catalan giants have reportedly been threatened with sanctions over their failure to accurately present cub expenses, against generated income, as part of UEFA financial rules.

Last September, Barcelona reported a post-tax profit of €304m following their activation of various financial levers.

Despite the latest exclusive report from German outlet Die Welt, Barcelona have not commented on the story, and the club are rumoured to have been caught by surprise over the leak.

However, the story has continued to evolve, in the wake of the European Court of Justice’s recent verdict on the European Super League, which criticised some actions of UEFA and FIFA.

If Barcelona are penalised by UEFA, they could face a major fine, and a possible two to three year Champions League ban.

The latest from Marca claims Barcelona’s case will decided comprehensively in February around the time they kick off their Champions League last 16 campaign against Napoli.