“Small chance” that Barcelona will lose star player next summer amid strong interest from Bayern Munich

In recent weeks, Ronald Araujo has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich. The Uruguayan defender is considered as a top target by the German champions, whose manager Thomas Tuchel is a big fan.

Araujo has developed into one of the world’s best centre-back at Barcelona, where he is loved greatly. Equally, the 24-year-old has great admiration for the Catalan club, although reports have suggested that he is slightly interested in joining Bayern.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who has been on top of this developing saga, has reported that Araujo has told Bayern that he won’t be leaving Barcelona during the winter. However, at this stage, there is a “small chance” that a deal could be done next summer.

Barcelona are determined to retain Araujo’s services for many years to come. However, due to their ongoing financial problems, it’s unlikely that they can definitely say that he is not for sale, which could give Bayern an opening.

  1. Yet again what a surprise more of the same fake rumours and unconfirmed reports lol dont use football espana writers ever get tired of posting the same old crap week in,week out ? i know i get tired of reading it.

