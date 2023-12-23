Real Madrid eyeing up move for highly-rated Brazilian youngster as solution to defensive crisis

With Eder Militao and David Alaba out with long-term knee injuries, Real Madrid have been left with Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as their only natural centre-back options for the next few months at least. As such, there have been strong suggestions that they will enter the market in January to sign cover.

A short-term loan deal until the end of the season has been strong rumoured, with Raphael Varane among those linked. However, Real Madrid may end going in a different direction instead, that being signing a highly-rated youngster who can be at the club for a long time.

With this in mind, Diario AS say that Real Madrid are considering a move for Robert Renan. The 20-year-old currently plays for Russian side Zenit St Petersburg, which could cause problems for Los Blancos as reports suggest that it is forbidden to pay a Russian club an amount greater than €100k for a player, due to sanction imposed by UEFA and FIFA. However, clubs are said to have got away with this over the last 12-18 months.

Renan would be an excellent long-term addition for Real Madrid, although there are doubts over whether he could be a good option for the current state of the first team. He would be a very good signing during the summer, at least.