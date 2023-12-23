Predicted XIs Atletico Madrid-Sevilla: Diego Simeone aiming for victory on 12th anniversary of appointment

The final La Liga match of 2023 takes place on Saturday afternoon, with Atletico Madrid hosting Sevilla at the Civitas Metropolitano. This fixture was postponed back in September after severe weather hit the Spanish capital, but as it has turned out, it is the perfect day for Diego Simeone.

Simeone has appointed as head coach of Atleti 12 years to the day on Saturday, so a victory over Sevilla would be an excellent anniversary present for the Argentine.

Today marks exactly 12 years since Diego Simeone’s arrival at Atlético de Madrid. Before Simeone, Atleti finished in the top 3 only 29 times out of 81 La Liga seasons. Then he arrived, and the club has never finished below 3rd in a complete La Liga season under his management… pic.twitter.com/ntSf67f5S1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 22, 2023

For the match, Atleti are expected to make four changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Getafe. Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic are both suspended, and Marca say that they will be replaced by Jose Maria Gimenez and Cesar Azpilicueta. Other alterations would see Marcos Llorente and Memphis Depay replaced by Nahuel Molina and Alvaro Morata.

Quique Sanchez Flores’ reign as Sevilla manager got off to an excellent start on Tuesday as they defeated Granada 3-0. One change is expected from that match, with Ivan Rakitic returning to the side in place of Oliver Torres.

It should be a very interesting match-up at the Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid need to win to keep pace with Real Madrid and Girona, but Sevilla look to have the new manager bounce under Quique, so it won’t be easy for Simeone and his players.