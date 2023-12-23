Manchester United considering move in January for 9-goal Sevilla striker

Manchester United’s attacking owes have been well-documented in the English media, and the club intends to address this in January by signing another striker. Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get off the mark in the Premier League, so a proven goalscorer is wanted to alleviate some of the pressure on the Dane.

In recent seasons, Youssef En-Nesyri has shown himself to be a very handy goalscorer for Sevilla. He ended on 18 last season after a very slow start, and he already has nine in the current campaign, despite Los Nervionenses’ struggles.

According to reports in England, as covered by Sky Sports, Man United are considering a move during the winter for En-Nesyri, who scored against city rivals Manchester City in the European Super Cup earlier this season.

Due to their ongoing financial issues, Sevilla would not be able to outright reject the sale of En-Nesyri, and they will have an asking price in mind. Should Man United meet that in January, there is a strong chance that a deal would be done.