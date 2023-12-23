Lyon become latest side to register interest in signing Barcelona defender

Clement Lenglet’s future has the subject of much speculation in recent weeks. Up until Friday, the French defender had not played a single minute in the Premier League during his loan spell at Aston Villa, which has led to reports that Barcelona will look to recall him in January, before moving in on again.

AC Milan and Napoli are two of the clubs that have registered an interest in taking Lenglet for the second half of the season, and L’Equipe (via GFFN) have now reported that Lyon are the latest club that want to sign the 28-year-old, who has no future in Catalonia.

Barcelona would love to sell Lenglet amid their ongoing financial problems, although they may find it difficult for anyone to pay their asking price. Still, if he returns from Aston Villa early, it could open the door to a permanent departure.

The problem for Barcelona is that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery wants to keep Lenglet until the summer, so their chances of offloading him before then look to be rather slim.