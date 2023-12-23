Joao Felix doubts continue to grow at Barcelona, only one person on club board wants permanent deal

It is perhaps looking increasingly unlikely that Joao Felix will not be a Barcelona player next season. After a flying start to his loan spell, the 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks, with the latest example of that being Xavi Hernandez’s decision to sub him off half time on Wednesday’s victory over Almeria.

With each passing day, the doubts from within Barcelona about Felix continue to grow. At this stage, Diario AS say that only Joan Laporta, the club’s President, is on board with the Portuguese being signed on a permanent basis.

Xavi is one of those that is not keen on Felix re-joining next season, and the report states that he is planning to drop him for the second half of the campaign if Barcelona are able to sign a midfielder in January. It is also noted that if Gavi was not injured, Felix would have been dropped already.

Felix pushed extremely hard to join Barcelona during the summer, but unless he doesn’t drastically up his game over the rest of the season, he looks set to return to Atletico Madrid next summer, which is the last thing that he or Los Rojiblancos want.