Isco rewarded for spectacular form after agreeing new two-and-a-half-year contract with Real Betis

Isco has been one of the top-performing in La Liga this season. Having arrived at Real Betis during the summer as a free agent, the former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder has been in spectacular form.

Although he only has three goals and four assists in all competitions, his general play has warranted more than that. Club bosses have been absolutely delighted with Isco, and as such, moves have been made to secure his future.

Isco signed a one-year deal at Betis when he joined, and for the last few weeks, talks have been ongoing to extend his stay. As per ABC (via Diario AS), an agreement has now been reached on a new contract until 2027, with official confirmation expected to come over the next few days.

Tying Isco down to a new contract is the best business that Real Betis could have done during the winter. He is sure to be an integral player for them over the remainder of the season, as they aim for success in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa Conference League.