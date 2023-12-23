Girona eye former Barcelona star and Manchester United outcast in January

Girona could bring in a new midfielder in the January transfer market with multiple options available.

The Catalan giants will kick off 2024 in second place in the La Liga table and they are likely to strengthen to bolster their shock title challenge.

With no European football on the agenda, Girona are in a position to crash the Spanish top flight title party, but they need squad reinforcements.

Midfield is expected to be a key focus for Michel Sanchez with two main targets as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The options includes transfers, but they are likely to push for loans, for Manchester United’s forgotten man Donny van de Beek and Porto’s Nico Gonzalez.

A transfer for Gonzalez would trigger a 40% sell-on clause paid to Barcelona but United are happy to offload van de Beek for a minimal fee.

However, Girona are in a position of strength in the talks, as a loan would allow them to benefit from bringing in a player with a point to prove, and they can make a final decision in the summer.