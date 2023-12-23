Endrick Felipe wants Kylian Mbappe link up at Real Madrid

Real Madrid could complete a 2024 double move for Brazilian teenager Endrick Felipe and Paris Saint-Germain talisman Kylian Mbappe.

17-year-old Endrick will complete his switch to Los Blancos in July, after turning 18, following an agreement being reached with Brazilian side Palmeiras back in 2022.

Los Blancos fans are excited about the arrival of another Brazilian attacker in Madrid with his final full campaign at Palmeiras ending with a league title, plus 11 league goals scored.

However, the major focus still remains on what will happen with Mbappe, as he prepares to make a call on his own future.

Real Madrid remain confident of completing a free transfer for the France captain but they reportedly want a decision on his intentions before the end of January.

If Mbappe does end up in Madrid in 2024, Endrick is confident they could form a deadly partnership at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“Obviously, if I can play with Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo or Kylian Mbappe it would be a very good thing”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“But Florentino Perez and the people around him know what is best for the club.”

Endrick also confirmed he was approached by Premier League giants Chelsea and Mbappe’s PSG, but his dream remains Real Madrid.