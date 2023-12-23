Celta Vigo part ways with Luis Campos

Celta Vigo and sporting director Luis Campos have opted to part ways before the end of 2023.

Campos has been split himself between two positions in the last 12 months, acting as an external sports director in Galicia, alongside a football advisor role at Paris Saint-Germain.

The decision to step away from his position at Celta will allow him to focus solely on his tasks in Paris with Celta thanking him for his work in Vigo.

As part of a wider statement on Campos’ exit, Celta confirmed the move would not impact their immediate plans, including the potential for January transfers.

The club will now look to bring in a new Director of Football, as part of a restructured role, which will mean a full time contract as opposed to Campos’ job share.

Celta boss Rafael Benitez is under growing pressure at the club, on the back of a poor run of form in December, but he is unlikely to be removed until at least January.