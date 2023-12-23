Barcelona plan second Joao Felix loan offer in 2024

Barcelona could make a bold move to bring Joao Felix back to the club on loan for the 2024/25 season.

La Blaugrana completed a switch to sign Felix on a season long loan from Atletico Madrid on the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international has impressed in flashes in Catalonia, with the 24-year-old keen to make his mark in Barcelona, and he netted the winner in their 1-0 victory over Los Rojblancos.

Conflicting reports have emerged over a split in the club over what to do over their long term plans for Felix with both positive and unconvinced views on his overall progress.

Atletico are open to selling Felix to Barcelona at the end of the season but they will not be able to raise the €80m asking price.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, Atletico could broker a compromise of another loan deal for the 2024/25 season, with an obligatory purchase option included at the end of it.

The final price is expected to be lower with Barcelona likely to push for a fee closer to €60m.